Cyclone Uesi expected to track close to flood-hit Queensland

Source:  AAP

A cyclone churning out hefty swells along Australia's east coast is expected to approach Queensland before weakening as it moves south.

But after months of battling flames, emergency services are now dealing with some of the worst floods in decades. Source: 1 NEWS

Cyclone Uesi is about 1400km off Australian shores near New Caledonia and tracking south-southwest as a category three system, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

The cyclone is expected to come close to Queensland on Thursday night or Friday, and then weaken as it moves south towards NSW.

Parts of Queensland remain on flood watch, with warnings for coastal catchments between Bundaberg and the NSW border.

The southern inland also bracing for significant rain, including Dalby which has flooded once in recent days and could flood again.

A severe thunderstorm is bearing down on Crows Nest and Haden, moving south and potentially causing flash flooding.

