Cyclone Tino forms as it nears Fiji and Tonga

People in Fiji and Tonga are being urged to prepare as Cyclone Tino moves towards a major island.

Cyclone Tino Source: Fiji Meteorological Service

The storm was declared a category one cyclone about 3am Fiji time, when it was about 35km south of the remote island of Rotuma.

Heavy rain, strong winds and coastal warnings were in force for much of Fiji, with the cyclone forecast to pass over the country's second island, Vanua Levu, this afternoon.

It was expected to pass close to the town of Labasa, which has a population of about 30,000.

Cyclone Tino was also expected to intensify further, and was forecast to pass close to Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa tomorrow as a category two.

