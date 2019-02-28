Cyclone Pola to bring heavy rain and gale force winds to Tonga

Tropical Cyclone Pola will bring heavy rain, gale force winds and heavy damaging swells to Tonga this morning.

A storm force winds warning remains in force for Tele-Ki-Tonga and Tele-Ki-Tokelau and a gale warning is still in force for Ha'apai, Tongatapu and 'Eua land areas and coastal waters.

A strong winds warning remains in force for Vava'u and is cancelled for the Niuas land areas and coastal waters.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisories are in force for Ha'apai, Tongatapu and 'Eua land areas, but are now cancelled for Vava'u.

Heavy rain and gale force winds will affect Ha'apai, Tongatapu and 'Eua this morning.

A warning of heavy damaging swells is in force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

Maximum winds near the centre are about 120km/h with momentary gust up to 170km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Pola was 295km west north west of Nuku'alofa, 330 km west of Nomuka or 330km west northwest of 'Eua at 1am today (local time).

The storm is moving south-southwest at the speed of 15km/h.

On its current track, Cyclone Pola is expected to lie at about 350km west south-west of Nuku'alofa, 365km west south-west of 'Eua or 425km west southwest of Nomuka at 01.00pm.

Gale warning for Vatoa and Ono-I-lau

Meanwhile, a gale warning remains in force for Vatoa and Ono-I-lau in Fiji.

A strong wind warning and heavy rain warning remain in force for the rest of the Lau and Lomaiviti group.

Tropical Cyclone Pola centre was located about 90 kilometres east of Ono-I-lau and about 230km south-southeast of Kabara at 3am.

On its present track, the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 190km south of ono-I-lau at 3pm today and about 370km south of Ono-I-lau.

RNZ Pacific will be broadcasting cyclone warnings via the Tongan and Fijian Met services throughout the day as they come in.