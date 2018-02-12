Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Source:
Cyclone Gita is has now begun to move away from Tonga.
Gita was the strongest cyclone to come this close to the main islands of Tonga in the last recorded 60 years.
Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination because of the amount of debris.
Virginie Sini, who live tweeted the storm, wrote at 4.45am (local time): Woke up from a nap and had a look. No more rain (at the moment) and much less wind. It's too dark for image but my street is a swimming pool, blocked at least to the left by broken trees & what used to be a corrugated iron fence. My mosquito screen was ripped off."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news