Cyclone Donna's destructive force causes widespread damage in Vanuatu

Cyclone Donna, a category-3 tropical storm, has made landfall in Vanuatu, destroying homes, caused power and phone lines to topple and brought flash flooding to low lying areas.

Cyclone Donna blankets Vanuatu in NASA's latest satellite image. Source: NASA

The weather system is currently moving in a north-northwest direction at 14kmh, bringing wind gusts of up to 205kmh.

Torba Province is the worst affected area so far according to Vanuatu's government, as flash flooding a destructive winds have damaged schools, churches and homes, as well as affecting evacuation centres.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department say residents of Torba will continue to be affected by "destructive storm force winds" today with gusts up to 130kmh.

"Damaging gale force winds of 75kmh gusting to 105kmh will affect Malampa in the next 12 to 24 hours," The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said in their latest statement this morning.

"Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is also expected over Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa provinces especially over low lying areas and areas close to river banks."

The Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office advises people, that Red Alert is still active for Torba province, Yellow Alert is current for Sanma province and Blue Alert is now current for Malampa province.