 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Cyclone Donna's destructive force causes widespread damage in Vanuatu

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Cyclone Donna, a category-3 tropical storm, has made landfall in Vanuatu, destroying homes, caused power and phone lines to topple and brought flash flooding to low lying areas.

Cyclone Donna blankets Vanuatu in NASA's latest satellite image.

Source: NASA

The weather system is currently moving in a north-northwest direction at 14kmh, bringing wind gusts of up to 205kmh. 

Torba Province is the worst affected area so far according to Vanuatu's government, as flash flooding a destructive winds have damaged schools, churches and homes, as well as affecting evacuation centres.  

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department say residents of Torba will continue to be affected by "destructive storm force winds" today with gusts up to 130kmh.

"Damaging gale force winds of 75kmh gusting to 105kmh will affect Malampa in the next 12 to 24 hours," The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said in their latest statement this morning. 

"Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is also expected over Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa provinces especially over low lying areas and areas close to river banks."

The Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office advises people, that Red Alert is still active for Torba province, Yellow Alert is current for Sanma province and Blue Alert is now current for Malampa province.

NASA says the cyclone is expected to reach peak intensity tomorrow and through to Monday. 

Related

Weather News

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Highlanders marched up field and snatched a 45-41 win over the hosts in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

00:26
2
Ivanka Trump put a clip of herself in a dance-off with her son as she promotes her new book, but her moves haven't had a great response.

Watch: What are you doing? Ivanka Trump's super wacky dance moves send Instagram post into a spin

00:26
3
The Kiwis may have lost, but this effort from their centre at least gave fans something to smile about.

Watch: Kiwis' Dean Whare flattens Kangaroos Tyson Frizzel in colossal Anzac Test hit

00:14
4
The Highlanders coach got out of his seat and pumped his fist in the air as the Highlanders beat the Cheetahs 45-41.

Watch: 'Breathtaking finish' - Tony Brown celebrates with big fist pump after miraculous Highlanders comeback

00:29
5
The woman rushes up to the rider, gives him a hug and recounts witnessing her husband knocked off his motorcycle.

Watch: Bikie who just missed being wiped out is suddenly confronted by road rage - but whole episode ends in sweetest hug ever


00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ