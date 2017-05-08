Cyclone Donna hurtles towards New Caledonia, leaving trail of destruction

Source:
Cyclone Donna is continuing to intensify and is heading towards New Caledonia after leaving a trail of destruction in northern Vanuatu.
It is being called the most powerful May storm ever recorded in the South Pacific.
The category five cyclone is expected to hover over New Caledonia until Thursday.
People living in the northern provinces are being told to stay indoors.
Emergency shelters have been opened across the island in schools and halls, with hundred of Red Cross volunteers are standing by to help.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news