Cyclone Donna expected to hit Vanuatu this evening bringing 'very destructive hurricane force winds'

Cyclone Donna, a category three tropical storm, is expected to make landfall this evening in the north of Vanuatu. 

NASA's Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite has captured an image of the cyclone.

Source: NASA

The weather system is intensifying as it moves west southwest at 17 kilometres per hour and is expected to bring wind gusts close to the centre of 205 km/h.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said residents of Torba will experience "very destructive hurricane force winds" which will hit today and continue throughout the night. 

"Very destructive winds and very rough to phenomenal seas with heavy swells will affect Torba and Sanma," the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said in their latest statement today. 

"Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is also expected over Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa, especially over low lying areas and areas close to river banks.

"Coastal flooding is also expected."

The Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office has raised the cyclone alert to red for the Torba province, which advises people to stay in shelter or a safe place, turn off gas and electricity and put up cyclone shutters on windows. 

The Red Cross says they are on high alert and have teams stationed in six locations located throughout the country. 

The last major tropical storm to hit Vanuatu was Cyclone Pam which struck on 13 March 2015. 

Pacific Islands

