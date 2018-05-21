 

Cyclists tried to scare emaciated cougar before it pounced, killing one and dragging him back to den

Associated Press

The two mountain bikers did what they were supposed to do when they noticed a mountain lion tailing them on a trail east of Seattle.

A cougar crouches down on the ground in warm afternoon light.

A cougar crouches down on the ground in warm afternoon light.

Source: istock.com

They got off their bikes. They faced the beast, shouted and tried to spook it. After it charged, one even smacked the cougar with his bike, and it ran off.

It wasn't enough, authorities said.

As they stood trying to catch their breath, the cougar returned, biting one of them on the head and shaking him, Capt. Alan Myers of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police said today.

The second cyclist ran, and the animal dropped the first victim and pounced on him, killing him and dragging him back to what appeared to be its den.

"They did everything they were supposed to do," King County sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. "But something was wrong with this cougar."

The attack Saturday near North Bend, in the Cascade Mountain foothills 48 kilometres east of Seattle, was the first fatal cougar attack in the state in 94 years. Myers said that the cougar was underweight — about 45 kilograms, when a typical 3-year-old male in the area would be 63 to 81 kilograms.

Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's office on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, Wash., following a fatal cougar attack, Saturday, May 19, 2018. One man was killed and another seriously injured when they encountered a cougar Saturday while mountain biking in Washington state, officials said. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP)

Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's office on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie following a fatal cougar attack.

Source: Associated Press

The 31-year-old Seattle man who was bitten first, Isaac Sederbaum, survived. Rescuers flew him to a hospital, where he was in satisfactory condition Sunday, Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

Myers identified the deceased victim, a 32-year-old Seattle resident, as S.J. Brooks.

After the cougar attacked Brooks, a badly bloodied Sederbaum managed to get on his bike and ride off. He rode for three kilometres before he could get a cellphone signal to call 911.

When rescuers arrived, it took about half an hour to find Brooks, who was dead with the cougar on top of him in what appeared to be a den-like area. An officer shot at it, and it ran off.

Several hours later, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents used dogs to track it to a nearby tree. They shot and killed it.

Authorities plan to match DNA taken from the animal with DNA from the victims to be certain they killed the right cougar. They sent the animal's carcass to a veterinary lab at Washington

State University for a necropsy to determine what might have been wrong with it.

There are an estimated 2,000 cougars in Washington. Until the 1960s, the state paid hunters a bounty for killing them. Now, it allows 250 to be hunted in 50 designated zones.

While they are sometimes known to kill livestock or pets, and though one even found its way into a park in Seattle in 2009, encounters with people in Washington state are rare.

