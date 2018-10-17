 

The cute moment Aussie boy gives Prince Harry a bear hug and pulls his beard

AAP
Australia

As Prince Harry and wife Meghan met local school children in Dubbo, a five-year-old boy stole the show.

Waiting patiently at the end of a line of excited children who had gathered at the airport to meet the couple, Luke Vincent from Buninyong Public school greeted Harry with a huge bear hug before reaching out his hand to pull on his beard.

The youngster, who was sporting green glasses and a checkered cap with his school uniform, then handed the Duchess of Sussex a bouquet of flowers, before throwing his arms around her as well.

Little Luke couldn't resist a return to the Duke for a final hug and pat on the head, before the couple headed off to the nearby hangar of The Royal Flying Doctor Service, where they unveiled a new aircraft.

The loved-up royal couple took their time greeting each of the schoolchildren who had gathered to meet them, including Millie Sutclife, 10, who told Meghan she loved her and was rewarded with a hug from both the Duke and Duchess.

Daniella Clews, 12, and Sovanah Doherty, 11 from Dubbo West School scored hugs from the couple.

"I am shaking, it was amazing, I am speechless," Sovanah said afterwards.

"I am shocked, it's a once in a lifetime chance," Daniella added.

"Meghan just put her arms out to me. I am so excited. This is the best day of my life," she said.

Luke Vincent, 5-years old, from Buninyong Public School couldn’t resist the prince a big bear hug. Source: Nine
