Curious koala causes chaos, five-car pile-up on Australian motorway

A curious koala caused a five-car pile-up in Australia while trying to cross a busy motorway, causing traffic chaos during the peak-hour this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The koala was rescued by a motorist after bringing traffic to a standstill at around 8am, 9 NEWS reports.

It had been trying to cross the motorway at Crafers West, in Adelaide.

Nadia, whose surname was not reported, tucked the koala in her jacket with the help of other motorists as it ran towards her.

"I thought OK, if we don't catch this koala now and the traffic starts moving, they will stop suddenly and there will be another pile-up of cars," she told 9 NEWS.

While in her car awaiting animal rescuers, the intrepid marsupial even grabbed the wheel, but was stopped from causing any other issues.

"It was poking its nose through the headrest and I thought, OK that's too close for comfort - I'd better get out and you have the car," Nadia said.