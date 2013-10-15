Cuban military plane crashes into hillside, kills all on board

A Cuban military plane crashed into a hillside today in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight troops on board, the government said.

Cuba's military said in a statement that the Soviet-made AN-26 took off from the Playa Baracoa airport outside Havana at 6:38 am and crashed outside the town of Candelaria about 65 kilometres away.

The weather was clear and sunny. The military said a special commission would investigate the cause of the crash. Officials did not immediately release any further information.

"At about 7 am I was sitting in front of the cafe and I saw an air plane, which I watched because it looked slow, almost touching the palm trees," said Regla Maria Gallardo in Carambola, a community in Artemisa surrounded by mountains. "After a bit I heard what had happened."

Carambola residents watched as ambulances arrived and police and soldiers blocked the road leading to the accident site.

In November 2010, an AeroCaribbean flight from Santiago to Havana went down in bad weather as it flew over central Cuba, killing all 68 people aboard, including 28 foreigners, in the country's deadliest air disaster in more than two decades.