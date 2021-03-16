TODAY |

Cryptic tweet from US military's nuclear command was no code — it was toddler gibberish

Source:  Associated Press

A tweet issued on the official page of the US military command in charge of the nation's nuclear arsenal today had many on social media confused.

Source: Getty

What did the tweet, which read ";l;;gmlxzssaw," mean? Had the account of the US Strategic Command, which has its headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha, been hacked?

Within 10 minutes, the tweet drew at least 12,400 "likes," 9,000 retweets and lots of snark and speculation, the Omaha World-Herald reported. 

A half-hour later, a follow-up tweet apologised for the confusion and advised followers to disregard the nonsensical tweet. Then the mystery tweet disappeared.

"Should we be ducking and covering now?" one person responded.

StratCom officials provided the answer a day later: The tweet came from a rogue toddler.

In a statement issued today, StratCom said the person who manages the command's Twitter account was working from home when he briefly stepped away from his computer while the account was open. 

That's when his child sat down to play on the keyboard and managed to hit "send."

"Absolutely nothing nefarious occurred; i.e., no hacking of our Twitter account," StratCom spokeswoman Karen Singer said in the statement.

World
Technology
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting
2
'Most hated man in Australia' who filmed dying police officers after crash asks to be spared jail
3
Carmel Sepuloni 'saddened' by advocacy group's claims that politicians are disconnected from poverty
4
Minimum wage debated as 'immense step forward' for workers, 'hell of an April Fools' joke' for businesses
5
Police ID bikie gang member 'China' as Napier homicide victim, seek public's help with clue
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:31

Joe Biden's dog nips someone again, shortly after first White House ban ended
00:23

Virgin Galactic rolls out latest generation of spaceship

'Most hated man in Australia' who filmed dying police officers after crash asks to be spared jail
02:06

Kiwi tech company using space age know-how to help NZ athletes get an edge