'Crying all the time' - injured pets treated at seaside clinic after Greek wildfires

A Greek clinic in the seaside town of Mati has been inundated with animals following this week's wildfires that have killed 82 people.
Veterinarian Irene Mavrakis has treated 70 animals at her clinic, that's three to four times as many as she would during a normal week.
Among the animals she has treated at the Vets 4 Life clinic in Pikermi is a black kitten found by pet rescue volunteers that has been named "Fire".
"It's very painful, as you can see. The paw is damaged, and it bleeds a little bit," Mavrakis said as she treated "Fire's" injured paws and tail.
In a back room at Vets 4 Life, one dog lies in a cage with a splint on its leg, another dog has an intravenous drip.
On the streets, the searchers say they don't find a lot of live animals, but those they do spot are nervous and scarred.
Most casualties of the wildfires were found at Mati, some 30 kilometers east of Athens, a small seaside resort filled with summer homes and apartments owned by retirees.
A group of experts from the University of Athens' Faculty of Geology and Geo-environment said the layout of the resort had acted like a "fire trap" with access to the sea hampered by cliffs, and homes built in wooded areas with little provision for fire safety.
The study also noted that the resort had narrow roads, numerous dead-ends, and was poorly sign-posted, meaning visitors could not easily reach a nearby main road.