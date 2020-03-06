Cruise ship held off San Francisco after passenger from previous voyage dies of coronavirus

Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast today until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveller from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least three others became infected.

The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Source: Associated Press

A military helicopter lowered test kits onto the 290-metre Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off the coast of San Francisco, and authorities said the results would be available tomorrow.

Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing.

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The precaution was prompted by the death of a Sacramento-area man who succumbed to the coronavirus after he had been on an earlier sailing of the ship, in February. Two other passengers from that voyage have been hospitalised with the virus in Northern California, and a Canadian man in his 60s who sailed aboard the ship last month tested positive after returning home to an area outside Toronto, officials said.

Meanwhile, the US death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 12 today, with all but one of the victims in Washington state, and the number of infections swelled to over 200, scattered across 18 states. Colorado and Nevada reported their first cases. Nine of the dead were from the same suburban Seattle nursing home, now under federal investigation.

Families of nursing home residents voiced anger today after receiving conflicting information about the condition of their loved ones. One woman was told her mother had died, then got another call from a staffer who said she was doing well, only to find out she had, in fact, died, said Kevin Connolly, whose father is also a resident of the facility.

"This is the level of incompetence we're dealing with," Connolly said.

Around the country, New York's mayor implored the federal government to send more test kits to his state, which saw its caseload double overnight to 22, all of them in or near the city. In Rhode Island, about 200 people were quarantined because of their connections to a school trip to Italy that has so far resulted in three cases of the coronavirus. Amid four cases in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the risks remain low for most people planning trips to the state for spring break or baseball's spring training.

Princess Cruise Lines said that no cases of the virus had been confirmed among those still on the ship. But dozens of passengers have had flu-like symptoms over the past two weeks or so, said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management.

"Once we have results from the tests," she said, authorities "will determine the best location for the ship to berth.”

Video from the California National Guard showed the helicopter approaching the bow of the ship and lowering three helmeted paratroopers into an empty area with a swimming pool with what appeared to be a freezer chest and other items.

The helicopter was scheduled to retrieve the kits later today for delivery to a lab in Richmond, California, authorities said. The test results could be processed in a few hours.