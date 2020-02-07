TODAY |

Cruise lines ban Chinese passport holders over coronavirus outbreak

Source:  1 NEWS

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruises have today banned passengers with passports from China, Hong Kong, or Macau “until further notice” over the coronavirus outbreak.

The global death toll for the virus has soared past 600.

The ban applies "regardless of when they were there last", Royal Caribbean Cruises says.

On its website, it says the cruise lines will also deny any passengers who have come within six metres of anyone from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau 15 days prior to sailing.

Passengers presenting with fever or low blood oximetry in the specialised health screenings will also be denied boarding, they said.

Mandatory specialised health screenings will be performed passengers who are uncertain about contact with individuals who have travelled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau 15 days before sailing, and those who report feeling unwell or demonstrate any flu-like symptoms, the cruise lines said.

It comes after the Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, over the virus. Sixty-one people have since been diagnosed with the illness.

At least 636 people have died from coronavirus in China, where the virus originated, while 31,400 people globally have been infected.

Anyone who is denied boarding due to the restrictions will receive full refunds.

