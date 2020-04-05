Criminal investigation to be launched into operators Carnival Australia over Ruby Princess Covid-19 scandal

A criminal investigation will be launched to into how the cruise line operator Carnival Australia was allowed to disembark the Ruby Princess in Sydney and spread coronavirus.

Over 2700 people were allowed disembark the Ruby Princess in Sydney last month, now linked to more than 600 cases of Covid-19, including 10 deaths.

Passengers were able to disembark, despite showing flu-like symptoms.

The Ruby Princess is also linked with a cluster of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, occurring in Hawke's Bay.

"The only way I can get to the bottom of whether our national biosecurity laws and our state laws were broken is through a criminal investigation," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

He said there was clear evidence Covid-19 has come off the Ruby Princess and at least 10 passengers have died in Australia because of it.



The investigation will cover the actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, the NSW Health deportment and Carnival Australia.

