Crowds gather for the eagerly-anticipated burger festival in Beijing

The much-awaited Beijing Burger Festival has attracted an impressive number of visitors to some of the finest food stalls flipping burgers prepared with smoked beef, barbeque sauce and pickled onions.

The beef type, however, remains diverse - generally giving the visitors some choices.

Home Plate BBQ is one of the few eateries at the Beijing Burger Festival using American beef to plate up their burgers.

According to its marketing manager Chen Zheng, the tenderness of the U.S. beef helps them control the food quality, despite its high cost brought by the ongoing China-U.S. trade friction.

"We have close relations with the U.S. Meat Export Federation. If the tariffs go higher, the federation will negotiate with the American farmers to sell their meat at a lower price," said Chen.

China's new tariffs on U.S. agricultural products including beef came in response to the U.S. slapping additional duties on Chinese imports - complicating the market situation further.

Demand for American beef has grown since China resumed its imports in 2017, following over a decade-long ban due to mad cow disease concerns.

But since the ban, Australian beef has become a staple at Chinese restaurants and even at stores.

Common Burger is one restaurant in the city that uses Australian beef.

"We cook the beef to order, couple of minutes on each sides. We make the patties ourselves; we make our own bacon as well. It’s simple if you do it right. We found that using Australian beef has been the most consistent of all," said Simone Thompson, the restaurant's food operations director.

Consistent in terms of taste from order-to-order, Thompson said Australian beef is more reliable than the American type.

Vendors are concerned about the source. But for customers, they like having a variety of choices to pick from.

"I will pick the place that attracts big crowds and selling food with good colors and appearances. I don't care where their beef comes from because I can't tell," said one of the visitors.

Most consumers have flexible tastes, and according to many there is no absolute winner in the market.