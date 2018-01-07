 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Crowds flock to Niagra Falls to see partially frozen spectacle

share

Source:

Associated Press

Mist from the surging waters has been freezing instantly on everything it touches.
Source: Associated Press

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'


2

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

00:43
3

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

02:44
4
Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jim Anderton has died

01:48
5
So far more than 5,000 flights have been cancelled with more to come.

One hundred million people affected by deep freeze in US

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.


02:44
Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jim Anderton has died

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight.

Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Three days before he was honoured at the New Zealand Rugby Awards, Smith had his prostate removed.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 