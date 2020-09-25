Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at US Supreme Court to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump was booed as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president and first lady Melania Trump — both wearing masks — stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin, which was surrounded by white flowers.

Ginsburg's death has sparked a controversy over the political balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Moments after Trump arrived, booing could be heard from spectators about a block away from the court building.

They chanted "vote him out" as the president stood near the coffin. Trump walked back into the court as the chants grew louder.

As his motorcade returned to the White House, there were also chants of "Breonna Taylor" from some spectators standing on the sidewalk.

Their calls came one day after it was announced that a Kentucky grand jury had brought no charges against Louisville police for her killing during a drug raid connected to a suspect who did not live at Taylor's home.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said people have First Amendment rights, but she found the jeers "an appalling and disrespectful thing to do as the president honored Justice Ginsburg."

"The chants were appalling but certainly to be expected when you're in the heart of the swamp," McEnany said.

Trump has called Ginsburg an "amazing woman."

Her body will lie in state at the Capitol tomorrow, the first time a woman receives that distinction, and only the second time it will be bestowed on a Supreme Court justice.