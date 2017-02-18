 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Crowd funding campaign to send pizza to US newsrooms met with enthusiastic support

It all started with an idea that came to a guy in the shower, but it's snowballed into something bigger than he imagined. 

The Pizza for the Newsroom gofundme campaign

The Pizza for the Newsroom gofundme campaign

Kevin Austin started a gofundme campaign to raise money to send pizza to The New York Times and Washington Post newsrooms to commend them for their excellent journalism during the first weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. 

A retired journalist himself, he thought it would be a nice way to show solidarity.

"I think it would be a significant, personal gesture to reach out to them with the corny, cozy tradition of sending pizza to the newsroom," Mr Austin wrote on the campaign page.

It met and surpassed it's $2,700 goal in a day, raising over $9,000.

Mr Austin is now looking for suggestions from contributors on which other newsrooms they should send pizza to, and is also and planning on donating the rest to organisations supporting journalism. 

