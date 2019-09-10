TODAY |

Crossbow-wielding man arrested in Netherlands after pair fatally stabbed

Source:  Associated Press

Two people were killed in a stabbing incident in the eastern Dutch town of Almelo and a suspect was detained by armed police, the town's municipality said Friday.

A Dutch policeman. (File photo) Source: istock.com

There were no immediate details of the identities of the victims or whether the suspect knew them and no word on a possible motive in the slayings.

Video on social media showed a man, stripped to the waist, holding a crossbow and apparently pointing it at police on the street below in a residential neighbourhood. There was no indication the crossbow was used in the killings.

Police said Friday morning (local time) that the suspect and another person were injured and that they were investigating the incident.

Further details were not immediately released.

Almelo is a town of some 73,000 people about 150 kilometres east of Amsterdam and close to the Dutch border with Germany.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
South African nanny of three kids killed in Timaru distraught - 'I'm torn apart'
2
Woman charged with children's murder in Timaru to appear in court today
3
Auckland woman denied tangi exemption says current rules don't make sense
4
Woman charged with murder of three young Timaru sisters
5
Community bestow name on baby found dead at recycling centre
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Queensland baby's homebirth death 'preventable' - coroner

Ozone hole over Antarctica larger than usual, scientists say

Fact check: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

Double murder sentencing: Shouts from brother saved sister's life, court told