'Crooked Hillary Clinton' - Donald Trump sparks new Twitter feud with old foe

President Donald Trump is resuming his Twitter feud with an old foe: Hillary Clinton.

The failed Presidential candidate was referring to Trump's conduct in their campaign debates.
Source: 1 NEWS

Trump writes, "Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss."

He adds, "She lost the debates and lost her direction!"

Clinton has been making the media rounds promoting her new book, "What Happened," in which she recounts her loss to Trump in last year's presidential election.

Clinton has said she takes "responsibility for all" her campaign's mistakes.

Trump tweets: "The 'deplorables' came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear."

At a campaign event last year, Clinton said half of Trump's supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables."

Overall, Trump says, "She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!"

