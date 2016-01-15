Crocodile kills pastor during mass baptism in Ethiopia

A crocodile has killed a Protestant pastor while he was baptising people at a lake in Ethiopia.

Crocodile (File picture) Source: istock.com

The BBC reports that pastor Docho Eshete was conducting a baptism ceremony, that involved around 80 people on Sunday morning (local time), at Lake Abaya in Arba Minch town's Merkeb Tabya district.

Witnesses say a crocodile then launched itself from the water during one of the baptisms and attacked the pastor who died after receiving bite marks to his legs, back and hands.

"He baptised the first person and he passed on to another one. All of a sudden, a crocodile jumped out of the lake and grabbed the pastor," local resident Ketema Kairo told the BBC.