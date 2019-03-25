Crocodile attacks man at Lake Placid in suburban Cairns

A man is being treated for minor cuts in hospital after being attacked by a crocodile in far north Queensland.

An Australian freshwater crocodile at Australia Zoo. Source: Benchill/Wikimedia Commons

Paramedics say the man in his 40s was reportedly bitten by a crocodile near Lake Placid Road, in the Cairns suburb of Caravonica, about 12:45pm today.

He suffered minor shoulder, hand and facial cuts and was taken to Cairns Hospital is in a stable condition.



Lake Placid, a deep pool off the Barron River, is a popular park and barbecue area that has had recurring problems with resident crocodiles.



Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers only two weeks ago announced they would try to catch and remove a two-metre long reptile seen lurking there.



Department of Environment and Science officials said the crocodile was seen swimming but went underwater when approached by people.



Wildlife officers placed an extra "recent crocodile sighting" warning sign at a viewing platform on the edge of the lake at the time.



There had already been a crocodile sighting warning sign there due an earlier sighting.



Wildlife officers are investigating the attack, which is the first since a man was bitten while on an afternoon snorkel at Lizard Island on September 23.