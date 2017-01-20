 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'This is a critical world problem' - scientists warn more than half primate species nearly extinct

share

Source:

Associated Press

Gorillas, monkeys, lemurs and other primates are in danger of becoming extinct, and scientists say it's our fault that our closest living relatives are in trouble, a new international study warns.

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2015 file photo, a male silverback mountain gorilla from the family of mountain gorillas named Amahoro, which means "peace" in the Rwandan language, sits in the dense forest on the slopes of Mount Bisoke volcano in Volcanoes National Park, northern Rwanda. Primates are heading toward an extinction crisis, a new international study warns. And it’s our fault that our closest biological relatives are in trouble, scientists said. About 60 percent of the more than 500 primate species, such as gorillas, monkeys and lemurs, are “now threatened with extinction” and three out of four primate species have shrinking populations, according to a study by 31 primate experts published in the Jan. 18, 2017, journal Science Advances. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Male silverback mountain gorilla.

Source: Associated Press

About 60 per cent of the more than 500 primate species are "now threatened with extinction" and three out of four primate species have shrinking populations, according to a study published in yesterday's journal Science Advances .

While scientists had tracked dwindling numbers of individuals and groups of primates in forests around the world, this is the first big-picture look.

The result was "a bigger wake-up call" than previously thought, said researcher Paul Garber of the University of Illinois.

"The outlook is not very good," said Mr Garber, who recently returned from the jungles of Brazil studying marmosets.

The decline has been blamed on human activities including hunting, mining and oil drilling. Logging, ranching and farming have also destroyed precious habitat in Africa, Asia and South America.

Much of the problems faced by primates are recent. For example, the Grauer's gorilla dropped from a population of 17,000 in 1995 to just about 3,800 now, mostly from bushmeat hunting and mineral mining, the study found.

The brothers have already captured the hearts of their keepers at Christchurch’s Orana Wildlife Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

There are only about 14,000 Sumatran orangutans left in the world.

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, Tsunami, an eleven year old female Sumatran Orangutan eats fruit during her birthday celebration at the National Zoo Ape Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Primates are heading toward an extinction crisis, a new international study warns. And it’s our fault that our closest biological relatives are in trouble, scientists said. About 60 percent of the more than 500 primate species, such as gorillas, monkeys and lemurs, are “now threatened with extinction” and three out of four primate species have shrinking populations, according to a study by 31 primate experts published in the Jan. 18, 2017, journal Science Advances. . (AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)

Eleven-year-old female Sumatran Orangutan eating fruit during her birthday celebration at a Malaysian zoo last year.

Source: Associated Press

The Hainan gibbon in China is down to just 25 individuals, while 22 out of the 26 primate species in China are endangered, Mr Garber said.

About 94 per cent of the lemur species in the world are endangered, especially in Madagascar, which is one of hardest-hit places for primate population loss.

FILE - In this March 31, 2016 file photo, a ring-tailed lemur watches out of a window at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany. Primates are heading toward an extinction crisis, a new international study warns. And it’s our fault that our closest biological relatives are in trouble, scientists said. About 60 percent of the more than 500 primate species, such as gorillas, monkeys and lemurs, are “now threatened with extinction” and three out of four primate species have shrinking populations, according to a study by 31 primate experts published in the Jan. 18, 2017, journal Science Advances. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

A ring-tailed lemur watches out of a window at a zoo in Germany.

Source: Associated Press

"We need to look at (population losses) almost as signals. They're telling us something about our future," Mr Garber said. "This is a critical world problem."

While there's hope that some species can be protected, many will disappear in the coming decades, said co-author Eduardo Fernandez-Duque of Yale University.

Emory University primate expert Frans de Waal called the work "very detailed and timely and unfortunately correct."

"Primate populations are clearly moving in the wrong direction," said Mr de Waal, who wasn't part of the study.

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:12
3
A mother in South Africa was filmed strangely trying to slide out of a room to avoid waking her sleeping baby.

Watch: Desperate mum's 'reverse leopard crawl' out of sleeping baby's room watched by millions

00:25
4
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:38
5
To commemorate Barack Obama’s final day in office Ellen DeGeneres shared her favourite moments with the President and first lady.

Watch: 'I'm a legally married woman because of him' - Ellen thanks Obama for 'changing her life'

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.

01:16
Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.

00:25
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

Keep up to date with our live coverage from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

00:13
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

00:33
The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

Williams wasn't at all happy when a reporter said her match against Safarova was 'scrappy.'


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ