Crippling cyber-attack could take off again as working week gets underway

The ransomware attacked more than 200,000 computers globally.
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

Mr King has quit the external board giving advice on the government's Draft Suicide Prevention Plan, saying it is ineffective and misses the point

Mike King steps down from suicide prevention panel over 'deeply flawed' government plan

The Kiwi superstar tells of the moment she realised seeing colours for sounds and people wasn’t 'normal'.

'It helps me build this kind of world for my songs to live in' - Lorde opens up about her neurological condition

Jim Parsons.

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons marries partner of nearly 15 years

The crash happened 15 kilometres before the end of the ninth stage of the Giro D'Italia this morning.

Watch: 'And down we go!' Carnage on the Giro D'Italia after a police motorbike leaves strewn riders across the road

A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

Just how resilient is your family? New research shows how the average Kiwi family could bounce back from a major life event

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

Bill English joked about his recent social presence, saying he hoped his 'walk-run' video would inspire people to get out and exercise.

'It will brighten up considerably!' - Laughing PM happy to pass his social media to Paula Bennett

