'Criminals have no right to demand entry' - Trump Administration calls for 'merit-based' immigration

The US attorney general has reaffirmed the Trump Administration's call for a border wall with Mexico and for a switch to a "merit-based" immigration system.

Speaking this week before law enforcement officials in Norfolk, Virginia, Attorney General Jeff Sessions reiterated the president's contention that ending the so-called chain-migration system would make the country safer.

"Criminals have no right to demand entry into the United States. We have a duty to select people that we believe will flourish and be law abiding in our country. We should strive to never admit criminals not one and yet thousands of Americans across our country have suffered because of decades of lax immigration policies and even more lax enforcement."

Sessions said the administration wants to "welcome the best and brightest" while banning what he called "child abusers" and "drunk drivers."

He spoke against a system that he said favors nearly anyone with an American relative.

Sessions did not make himself available for questions after his speech in Norfolk.