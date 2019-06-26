'I cried for you' - Aussie community in mourning after three kids die in house fire, mother remains in hospital

A NSW mother remains in hospital after three of her children were killed when a blaze ripped through the family home in the Hunter region.



Five-year-old twins Matylda and Scarlett and their 11-year-old brother Blake could not be saved when their Singleton home went up in flames in the early hours of yesterday.



Their mother, Kara Atkins, and eight-year-old sister Bayley were pulled from the inferno and survived.



They were taken to John Hunter Hospital, where Ms Atkins was in a stable condition last night.



Bayley's condition couldn't be disclosed, but police earlier in the day had said she was stable.



The tight-knit community is grief-stricken by the deaths and an online fundraiser was launched hours after the family was identified.



This morning, it was about $2000 short of its $100,000 target.



"We cannot begin to comprehend what this family is going through," one donor wrote.



"I cried for you this morning. I've lost a daughter the same way," another wrote.



"May you find the strength you need to push through, and have the love and support that we did."

