Cricketing legend Imran Khan on verge of becoming Pakistan's president

Khan looks increasingly likely to win the election marred by violence and claims of fraud. Source: 1 NEWS
The Green Party says it is having to swallow a dead rat by voting for the waka-jumping legislation.

This legislation is part of the coalition agreement between Labour and New Zealand First and would prevent MPs switching parties during the term, or striking out as an independent if they are ejected from their caucus.

Similar laws have been passed by Parliament with sunset clauses, and every time the Green Party has railed against them.

In 1999, the-then Green Party co-leader Rod Donald called the legislation anti-democratic, draconian and warned it would turn MPs into robots

The Greens supported the current bill to select committee, then said they would consider whether to support it further - which they have now opted to do.

Former MPs and party members are not happy with the current caucus' decision to support the proposed law, saying it is a serious departure from Green Party principles.

Green Party MP Eugenie Sage said the party was having to swallow a dead rat.

"It's legislation I don't like, but when you are part of a coalition there are just some things you have to do as part of the coalition agreement."

The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.
Green Party MP Eugenie Sage. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the Green Party is not part of the coalition, and nor is it outlined in their agreement with Labour that they must support the proposed law.

When this was put to her she conceded that was correct, but said it was important to another coalition party and the stability of the government.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson says party leaders should not be given power to expel MPs who cross the floor. Source: 1 NEWS
A privately owned Fiji island has been linked to a high profile court case in the US involving suspected sex cult NXIVM.

Wakaya Island is 80 per cent owned by billionaire Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman who has been arrested as part of the group on racketeering conspiracy charges.

She has been released after posting bail of US$100 million after prosecutors deemed her a flight risk because of her Fiji island ownership.

The exclusive resort island once hosted Bill and Melinda Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Nicole Kidman, before being bought by Clare Bronfman in 2016.

Bronfman is accused of running a pyramid scheme to help finance NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Federal prosecutors allege female members of the group were expected to have sex with the NXIVM leader and former members say they were branded with his initials.

US attorney Richard Donoghue says Clare Bronfman was part of an inner circle who ‘committed a broad range of serious crimes from identity theft and obstruction of justice to sex trafficking, all to promote and protect Raniere and NXIVM'.

Others who have been arrested include TV series Smallville actress Allison Mack who has been charged with sex trafficking.

Clare Bronfman, center, arrives at federal court, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune and three other people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of a self-improvement organization accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Clare Bronfman, center, arrives at federal court, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Source: Associated Press
