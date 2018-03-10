Crews in hazmat gear work in UK cemetery where poisoned Russian spy's relatives buried

Detectives are retracing the movements of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia before they collapsed from nerve-agent poisoning, as they try to discover how the toxin was administered and where it was manufactured.

Police have cordoned off sites, including the cemetery where Sergei Skripal's wife is buried.

Members of the emergency services were filmed at the cemetery working in hazardous materials suits and gas masks.

The ex-agent was found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury on Monday alongside his daughter Yulia.

The pair are in a critical condition in a local hospital. A police officer who helped investigate is in serious condition, and a total of 21 people have received medical treatment.