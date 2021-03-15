TODAY |

Coworkers: Man charged in US Capitol riot was Nazi sympathiser, had Hitler moustache

Source:  Associated Press

A US Army reservist charged with taking part in the attack on the US Capitol was known as a Nazi sympathiser who wore a Hitler moustache, coworkers told federal investigators.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli. Source: Department of Justice

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, was employed as a security contractor at a Navy base when he was alleged to have breached the Capitol on January 6, authorities said.

In court papers filed Saturday, federal prosecutors in Washington said his coworkers at the Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey, told investigators that he held white supremacist views.

The filing included photos from Hale-Cusanelli’s cellphone of him with a Hitler moustache, along with pro-Nazi cartoons.

One Navy seaman said that Hale-Cusanelli told him “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavourful enough”.

Other coworkers recalled Hale-Cusanelli making derogatory remarks about women, Black people and other minorities.

Prosecutors argued in the filing that Hale-Cusanelli is a danger to the public and should remain jailed while he awaits trial.

Jonathan Zucker, Hale-Cusanelli’s attorney, wrote in a filing that there was no evidence his client belongs to any white supremacist organisations.

Authorities said Hale-Cusanelli made videos of himself screaming at Capitol Police officers, climbing a scaffolding to enter the building through doors kicked open by rioters, and chanting “Stop the steal!” Some of those videos were posted to social media.

Hale-Cusanelli has since been discharged from the Army Reserve and barred from the Navy base, according to the filing.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
19:39
Sunday Feature: Father wins seven-year battle to meet his son's murderer
2
Woman who fell from moving vehicle in South Auckland has died
3
Jacinda Ardern hasn’t ‘given up’ on making two-way trans-Tasman bubble a reality
4
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell says she would be 'heartbroken' by rift between her sons
5
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:15

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports
00:40

NSW health authorities racing to solve mystery of how vaccinated hotel guard got Covid-19
00:44

Christchurch terrorist attack: On this day two years ago, the world mourned with New Zealand

Biden administration seeks help to deal with record numbers of unaccompanied children at Mexico border