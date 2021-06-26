Covid-infected Aussie mine worker allegedly breached isolation to buy cigarettes

The Northern Territory's Covid-19 lockdown will end but residents will be required to wear masks and socially distance in public for a further seven days.



Greater Darwin was locked down on Sunday and Alice Springs on Wednesday after an outbreak of the Delta variant at a central Australian mine.



The stay home orders will end at 1pm Friday for both jurisdictions, Chief Minister Michael Gunner told reporters.



"It is over. I know it's been a bit of a wild ride but we are really happy with what's come through overnight," he said.



Under the new health directions, there will be no restrictions on why people can leave home or travel restrictions in and out of lockdown areas.



But people will be required to wear masks in public if they can't socially distance 1.5 metres from others until July 9.



The crisis started on Saturday when a young Victorian mine worker, who travelled to Newmont's Granites Mine, about 540km northwest of Alice Springs, via a Brisbane quarantine hotel, tested positive for the virus.



More than 700 workers were immediately ordered to isolate as authorities scrambled to track about 800 more who had flown to their homes around Australia after the infected miner arrived.



It's understood 17 cases were linked to the outbreak as authorities scrambled to shut down exposure sites and isolate close contacts.



Plans to lift the lockdowns in Darwin on Friday and Alice Springs on Saturday were thrown into jeopardy on Thursday after it was revealed an infected miner allegedly breached his isolation order and lied to authorities.



The man in his 50s was moved to the National Centre for Resilience at Howard Springs, near Darwin, on Sunday after reporting he had spent 36 hours in the community.



But he allegedly lied to health workers about his movements after he was ordered to stay home and wait to be moved to Howard Springs.



A furious Gunner yesterday revealed the man had allegedly breached the health direction and visited a Darwin supermarket to buy cigarettes on Sunday before entering quarantine.



That venue immediately became a public exposure site on Thursday as health workers raced to contact trace customers and workers for Covid testing.



They identified 49 casual contacts, tested and isolated them with all but one result coming back negative and the other still pending.



"The thing that really sealed the deal for us in the Top End is a new round of wastewater testing for Darwin, which has come back negative," Gunner said.



South Australia records another case linked to miner

Meanwhile, South Australia has reported another Covid-19 case linked to a miner who recently returned from the Northern Territory.



Premier Steven Marshall says a fourth child in the man's family has now tested positive for the virus.



All six family members, who all have the infection, have been transferred to Adelaide's dedicated facility for positive cases and are not considered a risk to the wider community.



But Marshall says South Australia will not reduce its current Covid-19 restrictions given the level of community transmission around the country, including the extra 31 cases in NSW announced today.



Those measures include a reduced density requirement for most venues, mandatory mask-wearing in high-risk settings and a limit of 10 people at family gatherings.



The crowd at this weekend's AFL game between the Adelaide Crows and the Brisbane Lions will also be limited to 50 per cent of the usual Adelaide Oval capacity.



The premier says those restrictions are now likely to stay in place until at least early next week.



At the same time, SA has hard border closures in place with Western Australia, NSW, Queensland and the ACT.



Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said she was "feeling very comfortable this morning" about the situation in SA.



She said close and casual contacts of the miner, who flew back into Adelaide last week, had been tested and all returned negative results, including a group of his fellow workers.



The miner's young baby is considered "clinically well" but the man, in his 30s is regarded as "very unwell" and may be sent to hospital for an assessment because of a deterioration in his condition.



He and his family had self-isolated almost immediately on his return though there were some concerns for people he may have had contact with on the flight from Alice Springs, in the airport, and at a takeaway food outlet.



Marshall said his thoughts were with the family at the moment.



"We reiterate our grateful thanks to this family for the great work that they have done," he said.

