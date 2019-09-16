Covid detected at Melbourne immigration detention centre

Victoria's spiralling Covid-19 outbreak has crept into a Melbourne immigration detention centre, putting more than 200 refugees at risk.

Some 1488 new cases of the virus were recorded in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, with two men aged in their 60s - from Hume and the Mornington Peninsula - dying.

There are 429 people in Victorian hospitals with the virus, a rise of 34 on Friday, with 97 people in ICU and 54 requiring a ventilator.

Among the new cases is a contracted service provider at the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation in Broadmeadows, the Australian Border Force confirmed.

Contact tracing, quarantining, testing and deep cleaning is underway at the facility, which as of June housed 239 people.

It is unclear how many of those have been vaccinated, with an ABF official saying "consenting detainees" had been offered the jab since a vaccine rollout began at the facility in early August.

News of the case comes as more than 100 people were arrested and fined on Saturday when protesters again took to the streets of Melbourne, a day after the state government announced a big expansion of its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced all Victorian authorised workers must have their first vaccine dose by October 15 and a second by November 26 to keep working on site, as part of a new statewide mandate.

Meanwhile, state treasurer Tim Pallas announced $196.6 million in cash grants for 70,000 businesses in Melbourne, Geelong and Mitchell impacted by the construction shutdown from September 21 to October 4.

The industry has been closed for two weeks due to concern over rising case numbers, transmission and poor compliance at building sites, but it will reopen on Tuesday to workers vaccinated with at least one dose.

There were 71 new cases reported in regional Victoria, as Shepparton and Moorabool begin their first day under a week-long lockdown to contain growing cases in those areas.