Covid cases climb in Victoria but state told not to panic

Victorians are being told not to panic over a surge in coronavirus cases, with numbers expected to remain high.



Source: 1 NEWS

The state reported 57 new local Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the state's highest daily total since its deadly second wave.



The spike has been attributed to dozens of day 13 tests for isolating close contacts, with 41 of the new cases linked to major outbreaks at Al-Taqwa College in Truganina and Glenroy West Primary School.



All will have to restart their two-week periods in isolation.



With 44 of the new cases not in the community while infectious and all bar three linked, Mr Andrews moved to reassure the public the result wasn't overly concerning.



"Fifty-seven seems a very big number," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Thursday.



"But when the vast majority of those have been in isolation for their infectious period, that's exactly what we want."



Some 3000 primary close contacts in Victoria were cleared to leave isolation on Wednesday after returning negative day 13 test results.



Covid response commander Jeroen Weimar said health authorities were bracing for another "big day" of day 13 testing on Friday, and the daily figures needed to be understood in that context.



"I apologise for spoiling anybody's breakfast when they saw that number this morning," Mr Weimar said.



It was also confirmed a Covid-positive worker at Footscray Hospital was among positive cases announced on Wednesday, forcing 14 other staff members into isolation.



Mr Weimar said the hospital's operator Western Health had recently furloughed up to 350 staff for a variety of reasons, including visiting exposure sites or being identified as a contact of a positive case.



"It's part of the narrative we've seen over the past two weeks. It shows the risk to the health system when we have community transmission," he said.



It is unclear whether the worker was vaccinated, as it emerged none of the 14 Victorians currently in hospital fighting the virus had received any immunisation.



In a bid to hasten the state's target to deliver a million doses in the next five weeks, three more drive-through vaccination clinics are being created.



Expanding on its drive-through clinic at an ex-Bunnings warehouse in Melton, additional sites will open at the former Ford Factory in Broadmeadows, Sandown Racecourse in Springvale and Eagle Stadium in Werribee in coming days.



Testing and vaccine efforts are also ramping up around St Kilda after 18 cases were linked to the beachside suburb in recent days.



Melbourne is two weeks into its sixth lockdown, which was extended on Monday until September 2, bringing the total number of days the city has been under stay-at-home orders to 200.



Reflecting on the grim milestone, the premier said his government had made tough decisions to avoid the virus claiming tens of thousands of lives.



"We have shown that we will get these numbers down and then we will get open again," Mr Andrews said.

