Covid brings Australian couples closer - survey

While putting the world on hold, Covid-19 hasn't been able to lock down love, according to the latest relationship research.

A study commissioned by online dating website eharmony and relationship services provider Interrelate has found Australian couples have overwhelmingly stuck solid during the pandemic.

Some 90 per cent of those surveyed say they've remained stable or improved their relationship since early 2020.

For the 92 per cent of couples who cohabited over the past year, coping side-by-side 24/7 generally hasn't been an issue.

In fact, non-stop companionship mostly seems to have worked in their favour, with 57 per cent enjoying more open and honest conversations, a stronger emotional connection and a sense of becoming more of a team.

"Quality time is hard to come by in modern society and the global pandemic allowed couples to spend those moments together that they normally wouldn't," eharmony spokesperson Sharon Draper said.

"Lockdowns force a degree of closeness on them that they may not see otherwise.

"That time together can allow couples to relax and open up to each other, leading to effective communication and allowing each individual to be themselves."

Couples with kids also grew more connected, with 45 per cent feeling closer to their whole family with their children home.

Thirty per cent said they learned more about their partner as a parent while home together.

Additional Interrelate research found parents 94 per cent more likely to have positive sentiments around their family connections, with 68 per cent of couples seeing partners more since the start of the pandemic.

"Covid-19 presented significant complexities for all relationships but we have certainly seen the desire for connection within couples and family units has been heightened," the company's research and innovation head Sharon Grocott said.

New romance is also faring well, with 12 per cent of those together a year or less already looking to purchase a house together, marry or start a family within six months.

Australian singles looking for love seem to want what they have too, with 46 per cent open to meeting 'the one' as the world reopens.

Researchers found lockdown love, at least for now, may even be helping consign flings to a thing of the past, with 80 per cent of singles giving casual relationships the flick post-2020.