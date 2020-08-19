Covid-19: World Health Organisations warns global herd immunity is very far off

The World Health Organisation (WHO) this morning said that we are "nowhere near" the levels of immunity we need to stop the coronavirus from transmitting.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking in Geneva, Mike Ryan, WHO Health Emergencies Executive Director said the international community needs to "focus on what we can actually do now to suppress transmission".

Ryan also said the so-called herd immunity strategy was "not a solution we should be looking to."

During the news conference, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus set out their advice for the distribution of a vaccine for the new coronavirus when one has been developed.

Tedros said steps needed to be taken to "prevent vaccine nationalism" and promote "appropriate and fair use".

This included two phases, the first being the "allocated proportionally to all participating countries simultaneously to reduce overall risk" and the second being "consideration will be given to countries in relation to threat and vulnerability," with special consideration given to frontline health workers and those aged over 65 or with health conditions that make them vulnerable.