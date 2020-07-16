TODAY |

Covid-19: Victoria records two deaths, 217 new cases

Two more Victorians have died from Covid-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state.

Today's numbers come a day after 428 were recorded in the state's largest overnight increase since the pandemic began.

Two more Victorians, a man and a woman, both aged in their 80s have died from the virus.

This takes the state's Covid-19 death toll to 34.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the latest jump of 217 cases is "a relief after yesterday's numbers".

There are now 2608 active cases across the state.

Of the cases, 110 Victorians are in hospital and 25 of those in intensive care.

The number of healthcare workers with Covid-19 has jumped by 11 to 405 cases.

