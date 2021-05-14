TODAY |

Covid-19 'variants of concern' to be labelled as Greek letters

Source:  Associated Press

The World Health Organisation is announcing a new nomenclature for the Covid-19 variants that were previously — and somewhat uncomfortably — known either by their technical letter-number codes or by the countries in which they first appeared.

The fourth variant that first turned up in India has been dubbed the “delta” variant. Source: Associated Press

Hoping to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance, WHO said it will now refer to the most worrisome variants — known as “variants of concern” — by letters in the Greek alphabet.

So the first such variant of concern, which first appeared in Britain and can be also known as B.1.1.7, will be known as the “alpha” variant. The second, which turned up in South Africa and has been referred to as B.1.351, will be known as the “beta” variant.

A third that first appeared in Brazil will be called the “gamma” variant and a fourth that first turned up in India the “delta” variant. Future variants that rise to “of concern” status will be labelled with subsequent letters in the Greek alphabet.

WHO said a group of experts came up with the new system, which will not replace scientific naming systems but will offer “simple, easy to say and remember labels” for variants.

World
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Canterbury floods: No quick fix in line for damaged Ashburton Bridge after engineers find 'massive' crack
2
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
3
Returning Kiwis now need to stay in NZ twice as long to avoid paying MIQ fees
4
Analysis: Ardern and Morrison’s differences in opinion led to ‘tension in the room’
5
Psychiatric report underway, judge told at hearing for man accused of Dunedin supermarket stabbings
MORE FROM
World
MORE

DHBs make late pay offer to nurses in hopes of avoiding nationwide strike

Grisly discovery of 215 kids' bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident, Canada's PM says
00:20

Returning Kiwis now need to stay in NZ twice as long to avoid paying MIQ fees
00:28

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, despite early win, after controversy