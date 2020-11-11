Covid-19 vaccine creator hopeful jab will halve transmission, return life to normal

One of the scientists behind the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer said that he was confident that it could halve the transmission of the virus, resulting in a "dramatic" curb of the virus' spread.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Professor Ugur Sahin, chief executive of Germany's BioNTech, said it was "absolutely essential" to have a high vaccination rate before next spring in the southern hemisphere to ensure a return to normal life next summer.

"If everything continues to go well, we will start to deliver the vaccine end of this year, beginning next year," Sahin said.

"Our goal is to deliver more than 300 million of vaccine doses until April next year, which could allow us to already start to make an impact."

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I'm very confident that transmission between people will be reduced by such a highly effective vaccine — maybe not 90 per cent but maybe 50 per cent," he said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that interim results showed the vaccine was 90 per cent effective in preventing people from getting ill from Coivd-19, though they don't yet have enough information on safety and manufacturing quality.

"What is absolutely essential is that we get a high vaccination rate before autumn/winter next year, so that means all the immunisation, vaccination approaches must be accomplished before next autumn," Sahin said.