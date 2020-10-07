Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by end of year, WHO boss says

A Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, according to the head of the World Heath Organization.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn't elaborate further, but there are currently about 40 different vaccines in clinical trials.

"We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope."

The organisation's put its support behind nine vaccines to distribute globally once approved.