Covid-19 upsurge in Europe with record daily cases in several countries

Covid-19 cases in Europe are on a worrying upward surge, with several countries reporting record daily case numbers.

People wear face masks to stop the spread of Covid-19, at the Vatican. Source: Associated Press

Bosnia, Croatia and the Netherlands have all struggled with the most cases over a 24 hour period since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Italy has recorded more than 4000 cases for the first time since April.

A second spike in France has now seen Parisian hospitals move into emergency mode with pressure on ICU beds.

