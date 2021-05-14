Covid-19 tests before Australia's first post-pause flight from India see half of passengers turned away

Dozens of Australians won't be returning home on the first post-pause flight out of India after they tested positive to Covid-19.

It is understood 40 people tested positive before boarding the flight which is due into Darwin on Saturday.

Thirty close contacts of the passengers have also been barred from boarding.

Melbourne man Sunny had booked on the flight with his elderly mother, but he has tested positive for the virus.

He has been trying to contact the Department of Foreign Affairs but has not been able to.

"We just want to know what is going on," Sunny told the ABC.

Sunny and his mother have been stuck in India with his elderly mother since last May after facing multiple flight cancellations.

"If I die the Australian government will be responsible."

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell is disappointed those who tested positive won't be able to get on the flight.

"My team has worked hard across India to get them bookings on this flight because they are vulnerable," he told the ABC.

"Regrettably those people will have to return home and deal with the Covid that they have, or continue to isolate to prove that they don't have Covid.

"Until such time that they test negative they won't be able to fly on one of these facilitated flights."

The suspension of flights from India ends at midnight local time on Friday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the controversial weeks-long "pause" had worked.

Active cases of Covid-19 in hotel quarantine have dropped by more than 40 per cent over the past few weeks.