Covid-19 restrictions in South Australia ease despite major quarantine breach

The planned easing of restriction allowing South Australians to have gatherings of up to 150 guests will go ahead tomorrow despite a major quarantine breach.

Chief health officer Nicola Spurrier is asking event hosts to be aware of at- risk locations and tell guests to stay at home if they visited and haven't returned a negative test.

"What you don't want is somebody who is potentially infectious with this virus, and people have had very minimal symptoms in many cases, coming into a private gathering which is a higher risk because we allow standing up drinking and also dancing," she said yesterday.

There were no new cases reported yesterday but Prof Spurrier said the man's decision to leave quarantine put the state at significant risk.

People who on Sunday November 22 visited Big W Brickworks, Torrensville (12.15pm - 12.50pm local time), Foodland Norwood (1.20pm - 2pm local time) and Kmart, Kurralta Park (2.45pm -3.10pm local time) are being asked to get tested ASAP.

The man visited a number of other locations for a shorter period and those there at the same time are being asked to get tested if they have symptoms:

On The Run, Hilton (12.05pm - 12.15pm local time), Anaconda, Mile End (12.55pm - 1.05pm local time), Guzman y Gomez, Glandore (2.45pm - 2.50pm local time) and Glenelg Boost Juice Shop (3.20pm - 3.30pm local time).

South Australian authorities issued a quarantine alert for the Intensive English Language Institute at Flinders University between November 13 and 28.

Anybody who visited the campus and those in their immediate household must self- quarantine for 14 days.

Those who visited the Flinders University Sturt Campus over the same time are asked to get tested as soon as possible.

"When I spoke yesterday my initial understanding was that the case was in quarantine and certainly they were considered a casual contact at the Intensive English Language Institute," Prof Spurrier said yesterday.

"But unfortunately they did not spend the whole time in quarantine and at one point they were out and about on one particular day."