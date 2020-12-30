TODAY |

Covid-19 patients left in ambulances in carparks as UK hospitals struggle with new admissions

Source:  Associated Press

Hospitals in parts of London and southern England are becoming increasingly overstretched due to demand from coronavirus patients, with ambulances unable to unload patients at some hospitals because all beds are full.

The latest figures show a record 53,000 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period. Source: 1 NEWS

A growing number of National Health Service staff are off work because they are sick with the virus or self-isolating.

"Control room staff are having to make incredibly difficult decisions to decide who gets an ambulance and in what order," Will Broughton, trustee at the College of Paramedics, told British broadcaster Sky News.

"Quite often with huge numbers of people waiting for ambulances and they have nobody left to send."

Authorities are blaming a new, more transmissible variant of the virus, first identified in southeast England, for the soaring infection rates.

Doctor's Association UK committee member Dr. Katie Sanderson warned that the strain on hospitals is likely to worsen after people infected over Christmas become sicker over the next weeks.

Top officials were on Tuesday considering tightening coronavirus restrictions, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock scheduled to update Parliament on Wednesday on whether more areas will be put into Tier 4 - the top level of lockdown measures.

England had 20,426 coronavirus patients in hospitals as of Monday morning - the last day for which figures are available - compared to its previous high of 18,974 on April 12.

In the UK, a further 414 deaths were reported on Tuesday, along with a record 53,135 new cases, although that figure may include a backlog from the Christmas holiday period.

Britain has recorded more than 71,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, the second-highest death toll in Europe after Italy.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
