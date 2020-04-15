Covid-19 pandemic tops 2 million cases globally

Worldwide, deaths have topped 130,000 and confirmed infections have surpassed 2 million, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: 1 NEWS

Around 500,000 of those who have caught the virus around the globe have now recovered.

The figures understate the true size of the crisis, in part because of limited testing, different ways of counting the dead, and concealment by some governments

READ MORE Another gloomy milestone: Coronavirus cases worldwide top 1 million

The US has reported approximately 27,000 deaths — the highest in the world — and over 600,000 confirmed infections, by Johns Hopkins' count.

Still, the nightmare scenarios projecting a far greater number of deaths and hospitalisations have not come to pass, raising hopes from coast to coast.