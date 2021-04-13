Covid-19 pandemic still growing, not shrinking, global health officials warn

The Covid-19 pandemic is still growing exponentially despite widespread vaccine rollouts, top global health officials have warned.

World Health Organization director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the crisis is far from over after 4.4 million new cases were reported in the past week alone.

He's pointed the finger at confusion and complacency from governments.

“In January and February, the world saw six consecutive weeks of declining cases. We have now seen seven consecutive weeks of increasing cases, and four weeks of increasing deaths," he said.