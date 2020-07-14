Covid-19 pandemic to get 'worse and worse' - WHO's grim warning to world governments

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is worsening globally and things won't return to "the old normal" for some time.

At a press briefing today, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that "there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future."

Tedros said that while numerous countries, especially in Europe and Asia, have brought outbreaks under control, too many others are seeing virus trends move in the wrong direction.

“If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go. It’s going to get worse and worse and worse."

Tedros called for countries to adopt a comprehensive strategy to curb the soaring caseloads in many countries, noting that about half of all the new cases are now coming from the Americas.

Still, Tedros said there was a roadmap out of the pandemic and that it's never too late to control its spread even in places with explosive transmission.

WHO officials warned that the understanding of the spread of the virus in children was "still limited" and warned political leaders against using the reopening of schools as a "political football."

"We have to make decisions that are based on the best interests of our children, be it their educational or their health interests," said World Health Organization Health Emergencies Programme Director, Dr. Michael Ryan.