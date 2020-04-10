TODAY |

Covid-19 pandemic deepening inequality for women and girls, UN warns

Source:  Associated Press

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic is deepening already existing inequalities and is having "devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls" that could reverse limited progress toward gender equality over the past 25 years.

Antonio Guterres said a surge in violence against women has been seen across the globe. Source: Antonio Guterres/United Nations

The UN chief said in a video message and policy paper that "across every sphere, from health to the economy, security to social protection, the impacts of Covid-19 are exacerbated for women and girls simply by virtue of their sex."

While early data indicates that the mortality rates from Covid-19 may be higher for men, Guterres said "nearly 60 per cent of women around the world work in the informal economy, earning less, saving less, and at greater risk of falling into poverty."

He said millions of women's jobs have been lost at the same time that their unpaid work has "increased exponentially" as a result of school closures and children being at home and the increased needs of older people.

