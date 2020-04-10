Covid-19 pandemic deepening inequality for women and girls, UN warns

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic is deepening already existing inequalities and is having "devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls" that could reverse limited progress toward gender equality over the past 25 years.

The UN chief said in a video message and policy paper that "across every sphere, from health to the economy, security to social protection, the impacts of Covid-19 are exacerbated for women and girls simply by virtue of their sex."

While early data indicates that the mortality rates from Covid-19 may be higher for men, Guterres said "nearly 60 per cent of women around the world work in the informal economy, earning less, saving less, and at greater risk of falling into poverty."