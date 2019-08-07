Covid-19 pandemic blamed as Australia's economy takes sharpest dive since 1930s

Australia’s economy has suffered its sharpest quarterly drop since the Great Depression because of the pandemic, with data released today confirming the country is experiencing its first recession in 28 years.

Source: istock.com

The latest national accounts showed the economy shrank 7% in June, the biggest contraction since records began in 1959.

Its nearest rival was a 2% fall in June 1974, an economists estimate a sharper fall in the early 1930s when Australian became one of the world’s hardest countries by the Great Depression.