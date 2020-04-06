Covid-19 Pacific Update: Soaring death toll predicted in Guam unless urgent measures taken

There are grim predictions about the impact of Covid-19 on Guam if urgent measures are not taken.

There are 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US territory, and there have been four deaths.

That figure does not include over 155 US sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who have tested positive, and are isolating in hotel rooms across the island.

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver says doctors have warned unless strict measures are put in place, up to 3000 people could die over the next five months.

In total, there are 196 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the Pacific.