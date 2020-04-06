TODAY |

Covid-19 Pacific Update: Soaring death toll predicted in Guam unless urgent measures taken

Source:  1 NEWS

There are grim predictions about the impact of Covid-19 on Guam if urgent measures are not taken.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver with the latest coronavirus news from the Pacific region. Source: 1 NEWS

There are 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US territory, and there have been four deaths.

That figure does not include over 155 US sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who have tested positive, and are isolating in hotel rooms across the island.

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver says doctors have warned unless strict measures are put in place, up to 3000 people could die over the next five months.

In total, there are 196 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the Pacific.

Vanuatu, is also bracing itself for Cyclone Harold, which could bring winds of up to 235km/h. 

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pacific Update
Health
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Number of coronavirus cases in NZ increases by 67
2
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives April 6 Covid-19 pandemic update
3
Coronavirus lockdown has not been extended, Jacinda Ardern assures Kiwis
4
Government lays down lockdown laws, but confusion remains about what you can and can't do
5
Leaving lockdown: Rules clarified so Kiwis can resume normal life 'as soon as possible'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:58

Watch: Wellington actor's hilarious lockdown family dance music video

05:41

Children who use devices before bed get less sleep, new study confirms

Tiger at New York zoo tests positive for Covid-19
04:30

Dr John says sharing baking with people outside your bubble is 'no problem at all'